Planned avalanche control work east of Golden

Planned avalanche control will close Highway 1 near Golden for a number of hours this afternoon (Jan. 11).
According to DriveBC, work planned on the 18 km stretch between 14th St. N and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd. east of Golden will close the highway between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. this afternoon.
No detour will be available.
🛑🛑🛑AVALANCHE CONTROL PLANNED🛑🛑🛑#BCHwy1 will be 🛑CLOSED🛑 east of #GoldenBC
Today, Jan 11 2:00 PM MST – 5:00 PM MST
No detour available
Plan accordingly & stay connected to @DriveBC #BCStorm #Calgary #Alberta #Revelstoke pic.twitter.com/1H0CMzW2kO
— EMCON SELKIRK DIVISION ~ Shift into Winter (@EmconSelkirk) January 11, 2022
