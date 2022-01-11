Highway 1 (Kicking Horse Canyon) at 10 Mile Brake Check, looking east. (DriveBC)

Planned avalanche control work east of Golden

Planned avalanche control will close Highway 1 near Golden for a number of hours this afternoon (Jan. 11).

According to DriveBC, work planned on the 18 km stretch between 14th St. N and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd. east of Golden will close the highway between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. this afternoon.

No detour will be available.

