UPDATE: Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke extended

Highway 1 will be closed at Three Valley Gap

UPDATE: Avalanche control work west of Revelstoke has been extended for three hours. Highway 1 is now expected to re-open at 5:30 p.m. PST.

—-

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed for a few hours this afternoon (Feb. 4) due to avalanche control work.

Work planned along the 15.4 km stretch of the Trans Canada Highway 9 km west of Revelstoke between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge will close the road from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No detour will be available.

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
