Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed this afternoon (Jan 3.) for planned avalanche control work.
According to DriveBC, a road closure is planned 18 km west of Revelstoke from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Avalanche Gate for 3.7 km.
No detour will be available.
