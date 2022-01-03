Planned avalanche control work west of Revelstoke

No detour will be available

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will be closed this afternoon (Jan 3.) for planned avalanche control work.

According to DriveBC, a road closure is planned 18 km west of Revelstoke from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Avalanche Gate for 3.7 km.

No detour will be available.

