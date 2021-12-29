Planned avalanche deposit removal work west of Revelstoke

Avalanche deposit removal will cause delays on Highway 1 west of Revelstoke on Thursday (Dec. 30) morning.
According to DriveBC, work will commence at 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 30 for 2.5 km between Woods Bridge and Clanwilliam Bridge on Highway 1 9 km west of Revelstoke.
Drivers should expect 20 minute delays and are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.
Check www.drivebc.ca for the latest highway updates.
