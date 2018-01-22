Planned intermittent closures for Hwy. 1 in Glacier National Park on Monday

Rogers Pass, as seen Monday morning on the DriveBC webcam. (DriveBC Cams)

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke near Glacier National Park for at least an hour this afternoon. The planned closure is for avalanche control. DriveBC is reporting that the road will be closed in both directions from 44 km to 54 km east of Revelstoke from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Avalanche control is also planned along the highway within Glacier National Park between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. DriveBC says to expect “intermittent” two to three-hour closures with no detour available.

Winter driving conditions continue to be in effect. There’s water pooling and it’s slushy with slippery sections from Craigellachie to the west boundary of Glacier National Park. There’s also limited visibility with fog from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slushy sections on Highway 23.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow, which could be heavy at times, in the morning, changing to rain and snow this afternoon. Revelstoke could see 2-4 cm of snow. The high is 2 C.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current driving conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

In case you missed it:

Palumbo nets win in KIJHL debut with Golden Rockets

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre

PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke skiers shine at AB Cups in Red Deer

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.