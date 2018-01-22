Planned intermittent closures for Hwy. 1 in Glacier National Park on Monday

Highway to be closed for avalanche control

Rogers Pass, as seen Monday morning on the DriveBC webcam. (DriveBC Cams)

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed east of Revelstoke near Glacier National Park for at least an hour this afternoon. The planned closure is for avalanche control. DriveBC is reporting that the road will be closed in both directions from 44 km to 54 km east of Revelstoke from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Avalanche control is also planned along the highway within Glacier National Park between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. DriveBC says to expect “intermittent” two to three-hour closures with no detour available.

Winter driving conditions continue to be in effect. There’s water pooling and it’s slushy with slippery sections from Craigellachie to the west boundary of Glacier National Park. There’s also limited visibility with fog from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slushy sections on Highway 23.

Environment Canada is forecasting snow, which could be heavy at times, in the morning, changing to rain and snow this afternoon. Revelstoke could see 2-4 cm of snow. The high is 2 C.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

For current driving conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

In case you missed it:

Palumbo nets win in KIJHL debut with Golden Rockets

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

PHOTOS: Revy Stomp transforms community centre

PHOTOS: Rail Jam at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke skiers shine at AB Cups in Red Deer

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
With Senate talks falling short, U.S. shutdown enters workweek
Next story
Your Jan. 22 Morning Brief

Just Posted

Revelstoke skiers shine at AB Cups in Red Deer

Race to 10 podium finishes

Palumbo nets win in KIJHL debut with Golden Rockets

Female goalie believed to be league’s first to play a full game and win

Mt. Begbie Brewing opens new tasting room

Following a record breaking year and a number of awards, Mt. Begbie Brewing opens a new tasting room

Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen escaped a dangerous situation and lived to tell about it

BC Liberal leadership hopeful Michael Lee stops in Revelstoke

Lee’s visit comes less than a week before the BC Liberal’s final leadership debate

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

With Senate talks falling short, U.S. shutdown enters workweek

President Donald Trump accused Democrats of prioritizing services and security for noncitizens over U.S. citizens

Toronto mayor wants city to co-host 2026 FIFA World Cup

The mayor of Canada’s most populous city says he wants Toronto to be among the North American cities to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup

With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

Female goalie from Golden wins first Junior B game

Female goalie believed to be league’s first to play a full game and win

S. Koreans burn Kim’s photo as N. Korean band leader passes

South Korean activists burned a large photo of Kim Jong Un as an extremely popular girl band passed them

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

Trudeau heads to Davos to pitch investment opportunities in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Residents were safely removed from the house and are now staying with family

Most Read