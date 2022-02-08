Planned maintenance coming to Highway 1 west of Revelstoke

Expect delays on highway on Thursday (Feb. 10) and Friday (Feb. 11)

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke will experience a pair of prolonged delays this week due to planned maintenance.

On Thursday (Feb. 10) and Friday (Feb. 11), maintenance on the 4.3 km stretch of road between Woods Bridge and Summit Lake Bridge 10 km west of Revelstoke will cause single lane alternating traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

DriveBC asks motorists to reduce speed and watch for traffic control personnel.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway