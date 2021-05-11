Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Planning staff want Kelowna council to weigh in earlier on ‘complex’ proposals

Currently, all proposals go through the same process, whether its a carriage home or a 40-storey tower

The City of Kelowna’s planning department wants earlier input from city council on lofty project proposals.

And a string of procedural changes may be the answer, staff say.

Council heard on Monday (May 10) the planning department’s idea to bring some of the more complex projects to council for consideration a lot earlier in the process than it does currently. The changes would ultimately save both city staff and developers time of pouring significant work into an application if council isn’t keen in the early stages.

Currently, both developers and planning staff invest significant time, money and labour into projects before city council gets a say. For projects that go above and beyond the OCP framework and garner a recommendation of non-support from staff, planners are still expected to work with the developer towards an alternate recommendation of support before council takes its first look. This often results in time-consuming work for both the developer and city staff, such as traffic impact reports that can take more than a year to complete.

“Right now, Kelowna proceeds under a one-size-fits-all approach. Regardless of whether it’s a carriage house or a major tower development or an area structure plan, they all generally follow the same type of process,” said city planner Terry Barton.

Citing some of the larger proposals that have come to the city in recent months, Barton said, “The planning department is feeling some stress with the type of development applications that we’re seeing.”

If the changes are enacted via a bylaw amendment, council would be able to check out before that expensive work takes place.

To test the bylaw, planners suggest bringing a 46-storey tower proposed on Bertram Street, which would be the city’s tallest structure, to council for early consideration.

City council supported the motion unanimously. Bylaw changes are expected to be presented to council at a later meeting.

READ MORE: Accessibility concerns raised as Kelowna ponders banning vehicles from Knox Mountain

READ MORE: Cow-based wildfire mitigation pilot contended by Southeast Kelowna group

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP help resolve sibling dispute that led to property damage by loader
Next story
Final Taco Tuesday for Kelowna’s Taco Time

Just Posted

Richard Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke nomad pens poetry, offers insight into homelessness

Rick the Poet Warrior’s books can be found online as well as at the Revelstoke library

(Pixabay photo)
NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sharks have been around longer than trees

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The southern mountain caribou, an iconic species for the Splatsin First Nation, is threatened with extinction, much to the dismay of the First Nation. (Province of B.C. photo)
Splatsin First Nation concerned over dwindling caribou herd

Southern mountain caribou at risk of extinction, will struggle to recover without habitat protection and restoration action - report

FILE - In this April 19, 2021, file photo, Keidy Ventura, 17, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, N.J. States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
5 more deaths, 131 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Those 18-years and older in high-transmission neighbourhoods can register for the vaccine

Sisters Audrey Cunningham and Donna Erdman, join the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus singing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Okanagan choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

Friends Fraser O'Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach this past winter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Synthetic ice scores outdoor rink applause from Vernon

A new year-round rink could make its way to Polson, Kin Beach or Kin Racetrack

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Drug users were shut out of Vancouver’s decriminalization proposal, critics say, demanding redo

The coalition is asking the city to raise the proposed drug thresholds from a 3-day supply

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna ranked 12th best city in Canada for young people to work

Cities were evaluated by job availability, cost of living, public health, equity & inclusion and more

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Planning staff want Kelowna council to weigh in earlier on ‘complex’ proposals

Currently, all proposals go through the same process, whether its a carriage home or a 40-storey tower

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Maple Ridge couple, two kids, turned away at New Brunswick border

The majority of city council votes in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Majority of council salutes new flag for Salmon Arm

Two councillors raise concerns about logo being too corporate for a flag

Penticton Search and Rescue had to deploy its helicopter and high angle rescue team to evacuate an injured climber out of Skaha Bluffs Monday. (Mike Biden photo)
Injured climber helicoptered to rescue at Penticton’s Skaha Bluffs

This is the 7th rescue in a week for Penticton’s Search and Rescue

Most Read