Plans finally coming together for fishing dock at Williamson Lake

City of Revelstoke and Rod and Gun Club have been working to build dock since May

The proposed fishing dock at Williamson Lake received a big boost at yesterday’s regular council meeting, and plans now close in on completion.

On Oct. 12, Revelstoke City Council approved the submission of a land tenure application to clear the way for the installation of a fishing dock at Williamson Lake Park & Campground.

In May, council initiated the planning of the new dock in collaboration with the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club. In September, staff received notice from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. (FFSBC) project coordinator that a land tenure application would have to be completed prior to installation of the dock due to the lake’s location on Crown land.

FFSBC funds fishing docks throughout the province which are constructed and installed by New Wave Docks, located in 100-Mile House. FFSBC make all the necessary arrangements and oversee installation.

Once completed, ownership of the dock will then be transferred over to the City.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC stocks Williamson Lake annually. In the summer of 2021, the society released 500 Fraser Valley strain, spring-catchable sized rainbow trout.

Councillors noted the importance of the lake, calling it a valuable asset which should be protected from further development.

Other improvements to the campground are underway, with a water main and fire hydrant coming in the next few weeks, and landscaping improvements and a dock replacement for the existing swimming platform to be completed in coming years.

