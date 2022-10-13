Parents and kids try their luck at catching a fish at Williamson's Lake. The dock will allow the Rod and Gun Club to teach fishing courses to Revelstoke's youth. (Alex Cooper/ Revelstoke Review)

Plans finally coming together for fishing dock at Williamson Lake

City of Revelstoke and Rod and Gun Club have been working to build dock since May

The proposed fishing dock at Williamson Lake received a big boost at yesterday’s regular council meeting, and plans now close in on completion.

On Oct. 12, Revelstoke City Council approved the submission of a land tenure application to clear the way for the installation of a fishing dock at Williamson Lake Park & Campground.

In May, council initiated the planning of the new dock in collaboration with the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club. In September, staff received notice from the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. (FFSBC) project coordinator that a land tenure application would have to be completed prior to installation of the dock due to the lake’s location on Crown land.

READ MORE: New fishing dock to be constructed at Williamson Lake

FFSBC funds fishing docks throughout the province which are constructed and installed by New Wave Docks, located in 100-Mile House. FFSBC make all the necessary arrangements and oversee installation.

Once completed, ownership of the dock will then be transferred over to the City.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC stocks Williamson Lake annually. In the summer of 2021, the society released 500 Fraser Valley strain, spring-catchable sized rainbow trout.

Councillors noted the importance of the lake, calling it a valuable asset which should be protected from further development.

Other improvements to the campground are underway, with a water main and fire hydrant coming in the next few weeks, and landscaping improvements and a dock replacement for the existing swimming platform to be completed in coming years.

READ MORE: Take the bus to the polling station for free on election day

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fishingRevelstoke

Previous story
Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump involvement: ‘None of this is normal’
Next story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas

Just Posted

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)
Revelstoke’s Aaron Volpatti returning to release debut book

Mary Fuoco voting on Oct. 12 at the Revelstoke Community Centre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
100-year-old Revelstoke resident casts her vote

Parents and kids try their luck at catching a fish at Williamson's Lake. The dock will allow the Rod and Gun Club to teach fishing courses to Revelstoke's youth. (Alex Cooper/ Revelstoke Review)
Plans finally coming together for fishing dock at Williamson Lake

Revelstoke Post Office and Customs Office opened at the corner of First Street and Boyle Avenue in 1926. It became Revelstoke Museum and Archives in 1974. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 491)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 13