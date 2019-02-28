Plastic bag ban brought back to Revelstoke City Council

City Council once again discussed the possibility of implementing a plastic bag ban in the city, in response to a letter from the North Columbia Environmental Society.

The letter called for the city to ban single use plastics, starting with plastic bags used in retail stores, to be implemented by July 1, 2019.

“The purpose of the proposed bylaw would be to regulate the business use of single use checkout bags; in an effort to reduce the creation of waste, minimize any associated municipal costs, minimize plastic waste litter in Revelstoke, and to promote responsible and sustainable business practices that are consistent with the values of the community,” the letter reads.

Councillor Rob Elliott was on board with the request.

“I’ve been talking to several members of the North Columbia Environmental Society and said you know, it may not be the solution, it may not be the total answer but it is a start and it just shows we are on a direction to build a sustainable community,” he said.

Nicole Cherlet, councillor, was also on board, however, she said she would expect strong stakeholder engagement before implementation.

“I know myself as a business owner and most of the business owners in our community are trying to move this way anyways because we see the writing on the wall, we know what’s right for our community and we are trying,” she said.

However, Mike Thomas, director of engineering and Alan Chabot, CAO, recommended caution.

“I think there is a whole range of issues that need to be considered including the environmental cost of the alternatives,” Thomas said.

He cited an example from Ontario where the liquor board switched to paper bags, starting with 100 per cent recycled paper, but having to double bag for the heavier loads and eventually switching to 100 per cent new paper for the large bags, while the small bags remain partially recycled paper.

Chabot agreed, saying he thinks the decision deserves careful thought.

“I would be concerned if council were to say yes we will support a single use plastic bag ban by July 1, 2019 as the letter suggests,” he said.

Mayor Gary Sulz suggested that the topic be further discussed in the Environmental Advisory Committee meeting before being brought back to council.

“It is important to take necessary steps in sustaining our community and the surrounding environment,” the letter reads. “The Columbia River is an emblematic waterway in Revelstoke, connecting many communities on its journey and eventually draining into the Pacific Ocean.”

