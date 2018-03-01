Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

The man charged in the 2011 murder of Armstrong teen Taylor Van Diest is scheduled for a March 12 court date to enter a guilty plea, according to court documents.

Matthew Foerster has been charged with first degree murder, though the plea he’s scheduled to make in Vernon is expected to be for a lesser charge.

RELATED: RETRIAL GRANTED FOR FOERSTER

The plea deal will save the courts a three to four week trial, which was scheduled to start May 28.

Van Diest was assaulted Halloween night 2011, and died in Kelowna General Hospital the next day.

Foerster was convicted on the charge in 2014 but the B.C. Court of Appeal granted him a retrial in March 2017.

He was granted a retrial due to two errors in the trial judge’s 2014 charge to the jury that may have affected their decision to find Foerster guilty of first degree murder, not a lesser charge.

RELATED: FOERSTER GUILTY OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER

Calls to the Van Diest family have yet to be answered, but the news of the appeal didn’t sit well with Marie, Taylor’s mother when she learned of the re-trial.

“I had a gut feeling this was going to happen,” she said. “This is a nightmare I wish I could wake up from.

RELATED: RETRIAL SCHEDULED FOR MAY

“Our justice system needs fixing. This is cruel and unusual punishment for the victims. There are far too many rights for the bad guys.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian air force drops raft on Florida home
Next story
Limited visibility and water pooling on Trans-Canada Highway

Just Posted

Limited visibility and water pooling on Trans-Canada Highway

DriveBC is reporting slushy and slippery sections on Hwy. 1

Axe throwing comes to Revelstoke

Founder hopes to provide ‘authentically Revelstoke’ experience

RCMP address residents’ concerns in town hall at Community Centre

Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky addressed about 15 people on the RCMP’s budget, annual performance plan, and spoke to community concerns

OC students face tuition hike

Proposed increase two per cent for domestic students; up to 5.9 per cent for international students

Plea deal for man charged in Armstrong teen’s murder

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea March 12, in Vernon

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

B.C. MLA says child care isn’t needed, parents should stay home

Chilliwack-Kent MLA under fire by NDP for suggesting machines are better investment than child care

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Snowfall warning for Highway 3

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected.

Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Amid sexual misconduct allegations, Hedley to take ‘indefinite hiatus’ after tour

Trump itching to announce tariffs on steel and aluminum; Canada watching warily

A White House official says President Donald Trump will announce whether he’ll impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

MEC to stop ordering from gun-linked company

Retailer MEC to stop ordering from Vista Outdoor in response to Florida shooting

‘March Madness’ B.C. style tips off in Langley

Senior AA and AAA girls tourneys see majority of higher seeds advance while four of top eight junior teams out of contention

Rangers beat Canucks 6-5 in OT thriller

Boeser scores pair in losing cause for Vancouver

Most Read