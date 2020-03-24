‘Please keep them open’: Okanagan temporary winter shelters to close

With nowhere to go as COVID-19 rages, Natasha Chance said she just wants shelters to be open

A member of the Okanagan community’s most vulnerable is asking B.C. Housing to keep temporary winter shelters open.

The shelters, which were put up in response to the brutal cold snap the Okanagan experienced, are scheduled to close down on Mar. 31. But some, who are currently staying in the shelters are asking the province to keep them open, especially as COVID-19 makes its presence known.

Natasha Chance currently lives at the temporary winter shelter on Stevens Road in West Kelowna. She has been on the streets since she aged out of the foster care system. She said she was able to find affordable housing at some point but was kicked out two years ago after getting a therapy cat. Now, she’s asking the province to keep temporary shelters open past Mar. 31.

“I was living in Cornerstone and then I was supposed to go into Fuller, but there was some miscommunication so I lost the housing I was going to get,” Chance said.

“It’s been really hard… I’m probably going to a motel once the shelter closes, but that probably won’t work. But that’s my only choice besides being on the street.”

She said many at the Stevens Road shelter and Welcome Inn are worried about what will happen to them once their current shelters close.

“Please keep them open for the people who aren’t getting any housing. If this closes, we’re being given tents and they’re trying to figure out food… but they’re expecting us to go to a camp.”

In a statement, the West Kelowna Shelter Society’s operations manager Kevin Hill said the next few months will be difficult, especially as the community navigates around COVID-19.

“With all the restaurants closed, the homeless are especially at risk during this time, and we are doing our best to provide meals for not just our residents, but all of the homeless in Kelowna,” he wrote.

Hill also wrote that not all of the temporary winter shelters will be closed, as select few will remain open throughout the province.

Black Press Media has reached out to B.C. Housing for more information. They have not responded in time for publication.

READ MORE: Welcome Inn invites community to tour new Kelowna shelter

READ MORE: West Kelowna temporary shelter opens for people experiencing homelessness

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

CoronavirusHomeless