PM creates COVID-19 cabinet committee to deal with novel coronavirus

The COVID-19 committee is meant to complement the work being done by the government’s incident response group

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has created a new cabinet committee to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak, which began in China but now has spread around the world.

“We need to make sure that people make the right decisions. That’s why we put forward a committee that will be responsible for ensuring that Canadians have the right frame to make the good decisions for their families, for their communities,” Trudeau said in an appearance in St-Jerome, Que., north of Montreal.

“We need to keep alert, but we need to keep moving forward in a way that keeps Canadians safe and keeps our economy rolling.”

The COVID-19 committee is meant to complement the work being done by the government’s incident response group, Trudeau said. That group often includes top permanent officials in addition to politicians.

The cabinet committee will continue to monitor the health impacts of the virus to make sure the government response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread in Canada, Trudeau said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland chairs the group; Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos is vice-chair.

The other members include Industry Minister Navdeep Bains, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly, Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough.

Kirsty Duncan, deputy leader of the government in the House of Commons, will also be a “core participant.” Duncan is a medical geographer who studied and lectured on pandemics before she was elected to parliament, and wrote a book on her studies of the 1918 Spanish flu. She also was minister of science for a time.

Trudeau said the government has been watching the global impact of the virus on the economy closely.

“We’re seeing that in terms of tourism there’s an impact, there’s an impact on investment, on the airline industry, on the auto industry as well. We’re seeing a slowdown,” he said.

He pointed to supply-chain disruptions in China affecting Canadian businesses as well.

“There will be an impact and we’re there to try to find solutions together with companies and communities.”

The risk of community transmission of the virus and its accompanying respiratory disease, COVID-19, is still considered low in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Canada now has 33 cases of the new coronavirus, most of them in Ontario.

But globally, the number of countries detecting new cases increases by the day, and the virus is circulating in several of those countries, including the United States.

There are now at least 90,870 confirmed cases in 72 countries, including nearly 3,000 deaths, according to the latest numbers released by the World Health Organization.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke
Next story
Alberta government plans to close 20 parks, hand over 164 others to third parties

Just Posted

Increased avalanche risk near Revelstoke

Avalanche Canada says skiing in the backcountry is ‘spicy out there right now’

110 years ago the mountain fell down on Rogers Pass

The avalanche of 1910 is still Canada’s worst avalanche disaster

Revelstoke nordic skier competes at Nordic Junior World Championship

It was the first time Elizabeth Elliot has competed at Worlds

Paddling through life

Pehowich is a mother, business owner, basketball coach and paddleboarder

Get out and dance this weekend in Revelstoke

Events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Westwold film in spotlight at Kamloops Festival

Psychological thriller Beyond the Woods was filmed in the rural community

Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

Students/parents from North Okanagan and Shuswap were to visit Italy and Greece over spring break

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

White Claw Hard Seltzer to hit B.C. shelves this weekend

The highly sought after beverage will be available on Mar. 7

BC rink snaps Brier losing skid

Jim Cotter and company double the Yukon 6-3 Wednesday morning in Kingston, Ont.

History mystery: Mammoth-sized cave discovered at Shuswap Lake

Explorer says hidden underground find contains miles of passages

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

B.C. tourism group says bookings from China down 70% amid COVID-19 fears

Destination BC says bookings are down from China by about 70 per cent between March and October

Majority of Canadians unhappy with Trudeau’s handling of blockade crisis: poll

Leger executive vice-president says this represents a major shift in public support for Indigenous rights

Most Read