Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an electric battery announcement at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Okanagan

The Prime Minister’s last visit to the Okanagan was in 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting the Interior today (Jul. 18).

An itinerary released by the Prime Minister’s Office has him scheduled to visit a children’s day camp, a food processing facility, and a family farm. It does not say where those visits will be.

Trudeau last visited the Okanagan in 2018 for BC Day festivities in Penticton. He made a surprise visit to Kelowna in 2017 for a citizenship ceremony. The prime minister was in the area for Liberal caucus meetings.

~With files from the Canadian Press

Read More: Quarterly federal carbon price rebates appear in bank accounts with vague labels

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Justin TrudeauKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Catholic dioceses failed in past to raise money promised to survivors. Will they now?
Next story
Hot and dry conditions in forecast for area of Nohomin Creek wildfire, near Lytton

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza

Traffic can be busy on the Pattullo Bridge between New Westminster and Surrey. During the summer months, many Canadians will travel for vacations. (Black Press Media)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer driving?

Cover up to avoid a burn this weekend (File Photo)
Don’t get burned: Sunny skies across the Okanagan this weekend

Crews on scene at incident on Highway 1 just outside of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Motorcycle crash just outside of Revelstoke causing significant delays on Hwy 1