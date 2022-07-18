PM Trudeau makes surprise visit to Okanagan

The Prime Minister’s last visit to the Okanagan was in 2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting the Interior today (Jul. 18).

An itinerary released by the Prime Minister’s Office has him scheduled to visit a children’s day camp, a food processing facility, and a family farm. It does not say where those visits will be.

Trudeau last visited the Okanagan in 2018 for BC Day festivities in Penticton. He made a surprise visit to Kelowna in 2017 for a citizenship ceremony. The prime minister was in the area for Liberal caucus meetings.

