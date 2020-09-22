Governor General Julie Payette delivers the Throne Speech in the Senate chamber, Thursday December 5, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

PM Trudeau to deliver national address on COVID-19 pandemic after throne speech

Canada’s chief public health office warned today there could be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to deliver a national address to Canadians Wednesday night after the throne speech.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will speak to Canadians directly on the “urgency of fighting COVID-19” as the country faces a second wave of the pandemic.

Trudeau will also speak about how the Liberal government plans to fight COVID-19 and build the economic recovery from the pandemic-related shutdown.

Those plans will also be outlined in the throne speech.

The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

Canada’s chief public health office warned today there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.

Dan Kelly of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business says he’s hoping the government focuses its throne speech on navigating the pandemic.

Non-essential businesses were forced to close during lockdowns earlier this year to slow the spread of COVID-19, but have reopened since as restrictions have eased.

Kelly says it could be years before thousands of small businesses in the country have revenues equal to what they made before the pandemic.

His group is hoping to see a rejigging of commercial rent assistance that has fallen short of expectations, among other aid to businesses.

READ MORE: Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials
Next story
Trial underway for Kamloops man charged with kidnapping

Just Posted

Two candidates declared for Columbia River Revelstoke

Incumbent Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) and NDP candidate Nicole Cherlet; nominations close Oct. 2

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

Reach a Reader campaign hits milestone anniversary

The fundraiser will be more focused online this year

Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction

Construction is expected to last for four years

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Suspected human remains found in burned out vehicle on OKIB land

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP hand over investigation to Major Crimes

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

Trial underway for Kamloops man charged with kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dyer: Financing energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Theft-related charges in Salmon Arm deliver accused 140 days in jail

Man sentenced must also stay away from 10th Street SW and two local businesses

South Okanagan film production seeking extras

Change of Pace is set to begin filming in Penticton Sept. 28

Most Read