Poachers allegedly kill deer with crossbow in Kelowna neighbourhood

Three individuals could face charges relating to hunting out of season, allowing animal to suffer, more

Three people are being investigated after a deer was found shot and killed by a crossbow in a Kelowna neighbourhood.

On Friday, Feb. 12, the BC Conservation Officer Service found the body of a mule deer buck “needlessly killed” with a crossbow and left to rot in a residential area along Braeloch Road and Lakeshore Drive.

The three individuals who are being investigated could face charges for trespassing, hunting out of season, failing to retrieve wildlife and allowing an animal to suffer. These offences can carry fines of up to $100,000, plus up to a year in prison.

If found guilty, all items, vehicles, and crossbows used could be seized. They could also face a 25-year ban from hunting.

Kelowna conservation officer Ken Owens said common myths surrounding poachers that they kill to feed their families simply aren’t true.

“Poachers kill for the thrill of killing, to lash out at wildlife laws, or for profit. They kill wildlife any way, time and place they can,” he said.

“In a nutshell, poachers are criminals and should be dealt with as such.”

The Conservation Officer Service is now asking anyone with further information about this incident, or on any other matter related to individuals hunting wildlife in the closed season, to call 1-877-953-7277.

Those with information leading to conviction could be rewarded up to $2,000.

