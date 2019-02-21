Roads, weather and ski conditions for Revelstoke area today

Pockets of wind slab, loose dry avalanches are the main concern, especially in steep exposed terrain

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections. There is planned avalanche work tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Golden. It will be between Golden Donald Upper Rd and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Rd for 12.7 km, which is nine km west of West Boundary of Yoho National Park to two km east of Golden. The highway will be closed between 2:00 pm and 4 pm MST.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections and water is pooling.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km (Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Watch for slippery sections.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy after midnight then light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 210 cm

Season total: 794 cm

Avalanche report for Glacier National Park for Feb. 21 at 6:45 a.m.:

”Great conditions considering the lack of recent snow. Cold temps are promoting snow surface faceting, which is maintaining ski quality. Pockets of wind slab and loose dry avalanches are the main concern, especially in steep exposed terrain.”

Alpine:2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

