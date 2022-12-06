PODCAST: Finding the right builder for you and your project

HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations. (HAVAN photo)

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ offers sound advice, perfect for people looking for homebuilding, design and renovation connections and resources.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, like shoring up blocks in a solid foundation, HAVAN’s chair Mark Cooper, president of Shakespeare Homes & Renovations, walks us through finding the right builder for your home building project.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

