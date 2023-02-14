Cara Hansen, of Triple Dot Design Studio. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Good Bones, Character Home Renovations

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Focused on helping homeowners understand what to look for when renovating an older character home, co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee learn about what constitutes good bones of the home and how your contractor and interior designer can help create the home right for you.

A good starting point is to look for pulled permits on the property says Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

‘Check for non-permitted add-ons such as decks and garages. Look for asbestos, check for electrical or plumbing upgrades and if there’s approved permits. Knowing the history and ensuring work has been done to code will help determine what you are buying and your cost to renovate.’

Cara Hansen, of Triple Dot Design Studio tells HAVAN’s co-hosts; ‘You don’t necessarily notice good design, but you do notice bad design. If something doesn’t functionally work or if it isn’t intuitively where you want it to be, it can negatively impact on your life.’

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Columbia Shuswap Regional District urges province to take lead on road rescue services
Next story
Turpel-Lafond stripped of honorary degree over claims of Indigenous heritage

Just Posted

Highway 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control closes highway between Revelstoke and Golden

All aspects of syilx homelands carry teachings, protocols and medicines, all shared through captikʷł (oral storytelling laws), where sqilx’w phsyical being is tied to the timx’w, all living things. Image created by Kelsie Kilawna, graphics by Lauren Marchand
kɬusx̌nitkʷ: The original and accurate name for ‘Okanagan Lake’

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Evan Parliament has seen the ‘interim’ tag removed from his role as Revelstoke’s chief administrative officer. (City of Revelstoke photo)
Parliament officially named City of Revelstoke’s Chief Administrative Officer