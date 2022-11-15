Deficiency walkthrough. (HAVAN photo.)

PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

TODAY IN BC: Burdens take their final project walkthrough

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Whether building, renovating, or designing, success is all in the details.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as she catches up with the Burdens who take their final walkthrough with Cara from Triple Dot Design, and Alex from Level One Construction.

‘We walked through with Alex and compiled a list of everything that we had noticed together, but then Level One had the great recommendation for us to live here for a week and live our normal lives and note things as they came up in our day-to-day lives that needed to be addressed. Little things, that you might not necessarily notice when you’re just walking through with the builder.’ Justin Burden, homeowner.

‘Having a master list categorized by trade, with the builder and homeowner on the same page, is key to completing the job in two weeks from the deficiency walkthrough, as opposed to four or five months.’ Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Previous story
Surrey council votes to maintain RCMP as city’s police department
Next story
Ukrainian city celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

Just Posted

Melissa Hemphill, co-director of the Community Connections Outreach Building, and Austin Luciow, a Red Seal Chef and the kitchen manager, in the Neighbourhood Kitchen. (Josh Piercey - Revelstoke Review)
Community Connections receives funding for new food bank garden

The BCHC represents a union between the KIJHL and the PJHL, two of the provinces Junior B hockey leagues. (BCHC)
Two Grizzlies representing Revelstoke at BCHC Prospects Game

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Dragonflies back in the day

The Okanagan Sun are Canadian Cup champions for the first time in 2000 and third time in franchise history (Photo - Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL)/Facebook)
Okanagan Sun are national champions