(DREAMSTIME photo)

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Police have arrested a person in Burnaby believed to be involved in defrauding residents across Canada through a number of various phone scams.

RCMP announced the arrest Thursday, as part of a joint investigation with the Burnaby RCMP, GTA-Financial Crime Section out of Ontario and the federal Serious and Organized Crime section.

The allegations levelled against the unidentified person, in B.C. on a work visa, are believed to be originating from illegal call centers in India. No charges have been laid at this time, but police are working with the Canada Border Services Agency to determine their admissibility in Canada.

READ MORE: ‘It just felt wrong’ sasys Good Samaritan after saving B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

The investigation also uncovered a group of money service businesses in the Lower Mainland being used to launder the illegal funds obtained from people who fall victim to the phone scams.

Insp. Tony Farahbakchian said in a statement the RCMP are continuing to investigate and remain committed to hunting down scam artists across the country.

“It is however more important that Canadians know to protect themselves by recognizing, rejecting and reporting scams before they fall victims to them,” Farahbakchian said.

READ MORE: Man threatened with arrest, deportation in new CRA scam

Phone scams are one of the most common kinds of hoaxes targeting hundreds of victims each year in B.C., according to the Better Business Bureau.

Income tax extortion scams were behind more than $6 million in losses in Canada last year, the bureau said.

The most popular, called the Canada Revenue Scam, involves a scammer pretending to be from the CRA and claims the victim owes money from past tax years or through fake audits. The victim is then tricked into sending money to the suspect’s mailbox address, purchasing iTunes gift or Google Play cards and disclosing personal information.

AVOID SCAMS: How the Canada Revenue Agency will and won’t contact you

For more information about frauds and scams check out The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

Just Posted

Liam’s lowdown: Fall eats

If you hangout with people that do not cook, find new friends

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 19

Jack Snoddy Museum Assistant 120 Years Ago, Revelstoke Herald, September 20, 1899… Continue reading

VIDEO: Historic railway equipment moved to Revelstoke museum

The Selkirk Spreader was built specifically for Revelstoke in 1931 and retired in 2005

Columbia-Shuswap governments promised voice in caribou recovery

Population of Frisby-Boulder herd northeast of Sicamous at 11 animals and declining

‘We’re not included and we really need to be’: World’s largest motorcycle relay passes through Revelstoke

The relay has travelled almost 40,000 km and 1,300 riders have taken part.

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

One-in-five British Columbians think they’ll win big while gambling: study

Roughly 58 per cent of British Columbians bought at least one lottery ticket in past year

Epic overtime battle, big turnout for memorial night to late owner of Okanagan hockey team

The KIJHL’s Kelowna Chiefs hounoured Grant Sheridan with a win in the team’s home-opener

Takaya, B.C.’s intriguing lone wolf, seen eating seal and howling away on Discovery Island

Fun facts about Takaya the wolf, like his a 36-hour tour around Chatham, Discovery Islands

Resident finds loaded shotgun inside a duffle bag in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

Graffiti, calls and Snapchat: RCMP probe string of threats targeting Kamloops schools

There have been nine different threats made to four different schools in the city

Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Crown alleged Andrew Berry’s ‘entire story of Christmas Day is a lie’

Most Read