Police seized a number of guns and ammunition from a Westside Road property while executing a search warrant Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police seized a number of guns and ammunition from a Westside Road property while executing a search warrant Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police arrest suspect, seize guns after searching North Okanagan property

A 65-year-old man was arrested Thursday and was later released from custody

A Vernon man is facing a number of charges after police seized multiple guns at a rural North Okanagan property yesterday.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 1 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 12000 block of Westside Road in Vernon, according to an RCMP media release.

The warrant was part of an ongoing firearms investigation and led to a number of guns and ammunition being seized from the home.

A man was arrested and later released from custody. The 65-year-old man faces a number of potential firearms related offences and is expected to appear in court at a later date, police said.

Police officers were assisted by the RCMP’s Southeast District Emergency Response Team. The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate alleged impaired Kamloops driver following crash near Vernon

READ MORE: Nearly 2 years jail for former Vernon hockey coach who sexually assaulted teen

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

gunsPoliceRCMPVernon

Previous story
2021 B.C. military base blast blamed on punctured gas line
Next story
The Roxy Adevnture Film Festival is back for the second year

Just Posted

RAFF starts Friday, Nov. 4 (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
The Roxy Adevnture Film Festival is back for the second year

Crash on Highway 95. (RCMP)
SUV, transport truck collide on Highway 95 near Golden killing 2

Josh Piercey and Gary Sulz sitting down for a one-on-one. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
In Review: Welcoming the new council and looking to the future with Mayor Sulz

Both Sicamous and Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating the suspect in two separate incidents in Sicamous and Salmon Arm on Oct. 21 that they think may have been committed by the same person. The first image from left was taken in Sicamous, the second in Salmon Arm. (RCMP images)
Same man suspected in Sicamous sexual assault, Salmon Arm indecent exposure