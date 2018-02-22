Police arrest two at Fort Steele interchange

Stolen firearms and drugs found in vehicle

On February 21, 2018 the Cranbrook RCMP and area received of a possible impaired driver on Hwy 93 heading east bound towards Cranbrook from Jaffray area. A member of the East Kootenay Traffic Services located the vehicle travelling towards Cranbrook from that area. The officer discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Alberta. Upon the officer initiating a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle began to accelerate in attempt to flee from police. A spike belt was used to disable the vehicle which came to a stop on Hwy 93/95 near the Fort Steele interchange and two persons were taken into custody without incident. Located in the stolen vehicle were firearms that had been stolen from a Break and Enter from a rural residence one which was a loaded handgun, substantial amount of controlled substances, cash and other items that provide evidence of the following charges:

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a restricted weapon and other firearm offences

In custody are a 26 year old male from Fernie and a 21 year old female from Cranbrook. No officers or members from the general public were injured as a result of this dangerous incident.

Cranbrook RCMP are continuing to investigate this matter with the support of the RCMP East Kootenay Traffic Services and Elk Valley RCMP

