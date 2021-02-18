Police ask for patience in fatal South Okanagan hit-and-run investigation

A roadside memorial has been filling up for flowers for Ned Captroppa where he was run over and killed by a hit-and-run driver Feb. 15. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Penticton RCMP are asking for patience as they work on the hit-and-run death of local man Ned Captroppa.

“Our officers are working diligently on this investigation, and appreciate the public’s interest and patience. We will update the public if, and when, we have further details to release,” said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

Captroppa’s granddaughter spoke out after the 68-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run Monday (Feb. 15) at 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Winnipeg St. and Nanaimo Ave. He was walking home from one of his favourite pubs nearby.

The driver did not stop.

Captroppa was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to Penticton Regional Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

It’s been three days and there is still no description of the vehicle involved or any further information from police.

A roadside memorial has been added where Captroppa was struck and killed. Flowers fill the lamp post. There is a sign that asks people to slow down and always stop for pedestrians.

“A beautiful life was taken here,” it reads.

Captroppa had lived in Penticton with his wife Linda Taylor for over 30 years and had become well-known within the community, through the Elks and at Clancy’s Pub.

Captroppa’s granddaughter, April Richards, is pleading for the driver to turn themselves in.

Richards said the incident has left the entire family extremely heart-broken, grieving and searching for answers.

“If anybody has any information please contact the RCMP, if they have a video or anything like that, or the person that did it, please come forward to put our hearts at rest,” she said in an interview with the Western News photo

A sign asks people to slow down for pedestrians because a life was lost here at Ned’s roadside memorial where he was killed in a hit and run on Feb. 15 at 7:40 p.m. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

