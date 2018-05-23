(Pixabay)

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

North Vancouver RCMP are warning people to be careful after two kids passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning while boating over the May long weekend.

According to police, the two children were with their family in a 27-foot vessel with an inboard engine while boating down Indian Arm, a fjord east of the North Shore, on Monday.

READ MORE: Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

The family had been returning to a North Vancouver marina when the two children, aged seven and 10, went down to a cabin while three adults stayed up on the deck.

At about 9 p.m., a parent went down to check on the kids and found them “groggy and unresponsive,” after carbon monoxide leaked from the inboard engine into the cabin where the kids were resting.

The kids quickly regained consciousness once they were brought back up to the deck and were given oxygen by first responders when they got to the marina.

Both kids were taken to hospital but have since been released and are expected to make a full recovery.

“Thankfully, this incident did not end up more tragic than what it did,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

“This week is national Safe Boating Awareness Week and police are reminding all boaters to be safety minded while on the water, especially being aware of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports
Next story
CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

Just Posted

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

CP vote deadline rescheduled for Friday

The deadline for the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of… Continue reading

100 acts to make Revelstoke better in 1 day

June 2 will see all manner of activities for 100In1Day

Tourism Kelowna adopts sustainability initiative

Responsible to environment key to long-term tourism growth

Unicyclist stops in Revelstoke while heading across Canada

Taylor Stark took his first pedals atop a unicycle when he was… Continue reading

Saw, chop and throw an axe at Timber Days in Revelstoke

Timber Days took over Centennial Park last Saturday!… Continue reading

Olympian to lead Penticton Peach Festival parade

One of the top bobsled pilots in the world will lead the Peters Bros. Grand Parade

Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault this week

It is the third sexual assault since Sunday

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read