Police dog bite during Enderby arrest draws watchdog

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. looking into handling of situation at home near Enderby Nov. 11

B.C. RCMP has been notified of an investigation by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) in relation to an incident near Enderby.

A man was taken to hospital with injuries sustained while being arrested on Thursday, Nov. 11, at around 11:30 a.m.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a complaint of a man stealing licence plates who left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

The suspect vehicle was located later at a residence outside of Enderby.

“A perimeter was established and a search commenced with a police service dog,” said the IIO BC in a release. “During the search, a man was located and in taking him into custody with the help of the police dog, he suffered a dog bite.”

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where it was determined he also had an injured arm.

The IIO BC has been notified and will be investigating the incident and the actions of the police officers. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

