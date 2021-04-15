The yearling appeared to have suffered a broken back. ( Photo contributed by photographer Jill Hayward)

Police forced to euthanize deer attacked by dog

Animal’s owner receives $345 ticket

An RCMP officer was forced recently to euthanize a deer after it was attacked by a domestic dog.

Sgt. Rob Hughes said four officers were in the parking lot of the Princeton police detachment when several deer ran down Copper Mountain Road, being chased by a dog.

The animals crossed Highway 3, but a yearling fell behind and was set upon by the pursuing canine.

While police scared the dog away, the young deer was unable to walk. Hughes said is appeared to be suffering from a broken back.

The following day police located the dog’s owner, who said she was unaware of the incident.

The attack was captured by a high-resolution dash cam, and the owner was issued a $345 ticket under the Wildlife Act for allowing a dog to pursue wildlife.

