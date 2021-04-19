Police helicopter, dog used in Enderby arrest of wanted Penticton man

A wanted Penticton man hiding out in the North Okanagan was arrested after police converged on a residence in the Enderby area Friday afternoon.

A stolen vehicle was located by RCMP parked outside an Enderby home April 16, around 8 a.m. The vehicle was associated with a man wanted by police who was believed to be hiding out in the area.

RCMP air services and the police dog services were called in to establish a perimeter and a nearby school was advised of the situation as a precaution.

The suspect exited the residence around 2 p.m. and allegedly drove away in the stolen vehicle. Shortly after, the suspect encountered a roadblock and as he reversed, additional officers closed in behind the vehicle preventing its escape.

“Once the vehicle was contained, the suspect, and a female passenger, abandoned it and continued their escape attempt on foot,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said. “An RCMP Air Services helicopter in the area tracked the man’s movement and provided live updates on his location to officers on the ground.”

Police converged on the man, who surrendered and was arrested without incident. RCMP police dog services helped track down the female passenger, who was taken into custody.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those who were affected as we worked to safely and successfully resolve the incident,” Terleski said.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on several outstanding warrants and remains in custody.

He cannot be identified given he has not been charged for the new allegations which relate to possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 32-year old woman has since been released without charges.

CrimeRCMP