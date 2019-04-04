Police ID woman, 32, as victim in broad daylight Lower Mainland shooting

The woman on life support is 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen

Homicide investigators have released the name of the woman gunned down in North Vancouver, as they continue to look for the shooter.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have identified her as 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen.

Nguyen was taken to hospital following the daytime shooting in the 1100-block of Lonsdale Avenue on Tuesday. Police said she was placed on life support with “non-survivable” injuries.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident, but they are still working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT’s information line at 1-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers.

