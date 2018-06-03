(File photo)

Police identify man killed by train near Chase

The victim was a man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap

After appealing to the public for help, Chase RCMP have announced they have identified a man struck and killed by a train west of Chase on Friday, June 1.

The deceased is a 59-year-old man from Lee Creek. Police did not release his name.

On June 1 at approximately 4:40 p.m. Chase RCMP responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train 5 km west of Chase.

Chase RCMP and CP Police Service members investigated the scene, determining a male was walking on the railway tracks when he was struck by an eastbound train.

Chase RCMP members arriving on the scene performed CPR, an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

The male was unknown to Chase RCMP and was not carrying identification. He was described as between 50-60 years old, slim with short grey hair, blue eyes and a moustache. He was found wearing blue shorts, a yellow shirt, black fleece jacket and sandals.

He was last seen earlier that day walking near the intersection of Shuswap Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in Chase.

