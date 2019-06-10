Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

A 35-year-old man from Kamloops and a 36-year-old man from Maple Ridge are dead following a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake on Saturday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on June 9 the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team located and recovered the two bodies.

RCMP remain at the scene in an effort to raise both boats from the bottom of the lake.

READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

Osoyoos RCMP are being assisted by RCMP marine analysts, who specialize in investigating marine collisions, to try and determine the cause of the collision. It is believed the collision took place near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

A witness said her street was lined with ambulances and fire trucks Saturday evening and search parties Sunday.

Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said an investigation into how the accident was caused is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the boats prior to the collision, or anyone who may have security cameras or other video recording devices that overlook the lake are asked to call 250-495-7236.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

Just Posted

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 last night

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m.… Continue reading

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Revelstoke Secondary School track and field team brings home eight provincial medals

The meet took place in Kelowna May 30-June 1

Revelstoke students show team spirit at track and field events

The elementary schools competed together last week

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Witnesses said they heard a crash and debris in the water

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

LETTER: Renewable energy options are cost-effective

Cost of most renewable energy is competitive with oil, coal and gas

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Most Read