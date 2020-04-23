(Mitchell Smith/Flickr)

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

WARNING: This story contains graphic details some may find disturbing.

Vancouver police are investigating a tragic incident after a newborn baby was found dead in a portable public restroom in the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Vancouver police said officers were called to the area of Main Street and Hastings Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a newborn baby found inside a portable restroom.

“This is a, without a doubt, an extremely tragic incident,” says Const. Tania Visintin.

“We need to speak with any witnesses and the mother of this baby as we are deeply concerned for her mental and physical well-being. It has been a tough evening for the community and the department.”

Police are urging anyone with information to call the Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or, to remain anonymous, can call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Body of missing Kelowna man found near Vernon
Next story
UPDATE: North Okanagan school bus changes delayed

Just Posted

Revelstoke Timber Days cancelled

The event was scheduled for May 16

COLUMN: Ironic state of journalism due to COVID-19

In the wise words of Red Green “We’re all in this together”.

Don’t wait to visit Revelstoke, take a virtual tour

Tourism Revelstoke and the Revelstoke Museum & Archives offering online tours

Body of missing Kelowna man found near Vernon

33-year-old man reported missing found on North Westside

UBC research team surveying rural residents on COVID-19 experience and response

Data collected will be shared with the ministry and health authorities

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Conservative MPs propose program to put students to work in food industry

MP Dan Albas is taking the lead on a push to create… Continue reading

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

UPDATE: North Okanagan school bus changes delayed

Parent/teacher upset heard by school district, which delays any changes to 2021

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

Kelowna Fringe Festival cancelled due to pandemic

The inaugural Fringe Festival took place last September, featuring several local and international artists

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

Most Read