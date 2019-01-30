Police investigating armed robbery of Shuswap liquor store

Salmon Arm RCMP say suspect wearing dark clothes, blonde wig, fled scene on a BMX bike

B.C. RCMP are investigating an armed robbery of a Shuswap liquor store.

On Jan. 29, at approximately 9:10 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP responded to reports of a robbery at the liquor store in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive SW.

Related: RCMP investigating armed robbery of Salmon Arm business

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports a slender Caucasian man entered the store holding what appeared to be a long gun and demanded cash from the clerk. The cash was placed in a blue canvas bag and the suspect fled the area on a BMX-type bicycle south across the highway.

The male suspect appeared to be in his late 30’s and was six-feet tall or more, with a short, dark beard according to witness statements.

The suspect was wearing gardening gloves, a black facial mask, a blonde wig and a black hoodie during the robbery.

Related: Double Subway robbery along Highway 1

Anyone who may have seen this man, or a man on a BMX bicycle around this time with a blue canvas bag, is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 2500-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second armed robbery reported in the past five days. On the morning of Friday, Jan. 25, a man entered a downtown Salmon Arm music store, presented a firearm and asked for the money in the cash register. After receiving the money, the man fled the store. The suspect was described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5’7”and in his twenties. He had short hair, a scruffy beard and was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie with dark sunglesses and a dark hat.

Police ask that anyone who may have seen the suspect downtown contact the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment at 250-832-6044, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says
Next story
Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Just Posted

Parks Canada asking for feedback on management of Rocky Mountain region parks

The public will also have a chance to engage with the draft management plan in 2020

Chef’s fare: Is it the recipes?

Technique is tops no matter your level. We are so dependant on… Continue reading

MP: Everyone should be able to live in affordable, quality, housing

On Jan. 21, the NDP called on Justin Trudeau to take immediate… Continue reading

OC adopts 2% domestic student tuition hike starting 2019 fall semester

Increase called for to address projected 2019-20 budget shortfall

Childcare BC Start-Up Grant funds seven new spaces in Revelstoke

Thanks to the province’s new Childcare BC Start-Up Grant Program there will… Continue reading

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, psychologist says let’s also listen

Dr. Heather Fulton with the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction has listening tips

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

COLUMN: How you can get the government’s confidential stuff

The Abbotsford News’ handy guide to asking public bodies for their interesting information

Provincial cannabis store is set for the Shuswap

B.C. cannabis store becomes Salmon Arm’s sixth successful retail application

Okanagan theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

B.C. moves to curb high number of overdose deaths by recent inmates

Community transition teams set up in Surrey, Prince George, Kamloops, Nanaimo, and Port Coquitlam

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Worker had been changing tire when it exploded at B.C. mine

RCMP, Ministry investigating incident at Teck’s Greenhills Operations in East Kootenay

Most Read