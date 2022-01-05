UPDATE: Downtown Vernon sudden death deemed suspicious

The intersection of 33rd Street and 32nd Ave was closed to foot and vehicle traffic for several hours

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the scene of a sudden death downtown. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was found in downtown Vernon early Wednesday morning, Jan. 5.

Officers responded to a report of sudden death in the 3300-block of 32nd Ave around 2 a.m.

Police tape closed off the intersection of 33rd Street and 32nd Avenue to foot and vehicle traffic for several hours as officers continued with their investigation.

The coroner and investigators were on scene at the Salvation Army House of Hope, behind Staples.

“The initial investigation conducted by the responding officers determined the person’s death to be suspicious,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “As a result, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s General Investigation Section, with assistance of the RCMP Forensic Identification Service, are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death.”

The investigation is being supported by the BC Coroners Service. At this time, as part of the ongoing investigation, neither agency will be releasing information related to the victim’s identity.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. If you witnessed anything suspicious or have information related to the incident, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

