Police investigating van following child in West Kelowna

Incident followed just one day after a similar one in Rutland

Mounties are investigating a report of a man following a child home from school in West Kelowna, just one day after a similar incident in Kelowna.

On Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 5, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from school by herself near the Country Pines Way area. She noticed a van travelling behind her at a slow pace, became concerned, and ran home.

Following this, West Kelowna RCMP is urging the public to be vigilant.

The van was large, white in colour and the driver is described as a middle-aged man with a round face and greying brown hair.

“We are actively investigating this incident,” stated Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon of the West Kelowna RCMP. “The intentions of the driver are not known, but we are cautioning the public to be vigilant.”

This is the second time in the past week such an incident has been reported.

On Monday, a 10-year-old girl walking home from school in Rutland was offered a ride by a stranger in a black minivan.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating child luring report

Those with information on either incident are urged to come forward. The West Kelowna RCMP can be reached at 250-768-2880 and the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. You can also remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

