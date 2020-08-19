Vernon North Okanagan RCMP find parent of young child found alone on Chase Falkland Road. (File photo)

Police locate parent of young child found alone on rural North Okanagan road

Ambulance personnel called in to assess condition of child and parent

The parent of a young child who was found alone on a rural North Okanagan-Shuswap road has been located.

People posting on social media in the Shuswap on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 19 were concerned about reports of a child, possibly two years old, found naked and sunburned on Chase Falkland Road near Joyce Lake.

Although police did not confirm details of the child’s condition, Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said that about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, a member of the public found an unattended young child on the road and contacted police.

Finn said two front-line officers went to the area to conduct a canvas of the neighbourhood and located the parent of the child.

The officers asked the BC Ambulance Service to come out to conduct a medical assessment of both the child and parent. In addition, she said the Ministry of Children and Family Development was advised and is working with the family.

Read more: Missing Shuswap woman catalyst for new search technology

Read more: What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Child welfare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One home lost as Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size
Next story
Liberals plan to use regulations to create income support after CERB winds down

Just Posted

United Way supports Okanagan charities

United Way Southern Interior BC invests more than $1 million with 90+ regional groups

Revelstoke Snowmobile Club adapting to COVID-19 restrictions

Memberships are currently on sale for $225 and can be ordered online

Crews starting overnight shifts on slope stabilization project north of Revelstoke

The BCHydro project started in May, and was delayed due to COVID-19

Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

‘These are very challenging times’

Okanagan mobile e-bike rental company offers safe way to enjoy outdoors

Velo Volt meets customers wherever they want up and down the Okanagan

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Police locate parent of young child found alone on rural North Okanagan road

Ambulance personnel called in to assess condition of child and parent

One person killed in fiery crash on Highway 3 in Princeton

One person was killed Wednesday (Aug.19) in a crash on Highway 3… Continue reading

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

RCMP divers find evidence of recent crime while searching Logan Lake

About 1,000 litres of yellow paint was spilled in the parking lot of Logan Lake Recreation Centre

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

First responders on scene of serious Highway 3 crash near Princeton

First responders are on the scene of a serious car accident on… Continue reading

Most Read