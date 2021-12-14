Police look for suspects who crashed U-Haul van in Vernon plaza, fled scene

Two suspects fled the scene after crashing into several parked vehicles Friday night

The occupants of a U-Haul van that crashed into several parked vehicles in the Vernon Square Plaza Friday night managed to get away from police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 10 about the U-Haul van, which jumped the median along Highway 97 into the plaza parking lot before colliding with parked vehicles. The two occupants of the U-Haul fled the scene by foot prior to the arrival of police.

A canine team attended the scene and attempted to track down the suspects, but was unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the incident is asked to contact Const. Derzak of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file number 2021-23254.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crash