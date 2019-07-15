UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Nanaimo’s Woodgrove Centre was shut down as Nanaimo RCMP looked for a youth seen with a gun this evening.
According to a police press release, officers were looking for a youth who “was seen in possession of a gun, but has not harmed anyone.”
Police say that the suspect was located “at an alternate location” at about 6:30 p.m. He is in custody and will be held overnight leading up to a court appearance Tuesday.
The scene at the mall has now been cleared.
Police responded to the incident at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Sgt. Jon Stuart said in an e-mail that additional information would be provided Tuesday.
RDN Transit service at the Woodgrove bus loop was impacted by the police incident.
editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter