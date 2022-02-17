A police officer speaks with a trucker as he distributes a notice to protesters, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Police make arrests as Ottawa blockade members defy orders to leave

Near Parliament Hill, a convoy organizer was seen in handcuffs between two police officers

Police are making several arrests in Ottawa late today as anti-government demonstrators with large trucks continue to ignore demands they leave an ongoing blockade.

One man sporting an orange hat was put in handcuffs near Parliament Hill and told there was an outstanding warrant against him before being led away.

Another was wrestled to the ground and carried to a waiting police car by more than six officers, while at least a dozen others formed a barricade around them.

A woman in the crowd shouted, “Come on, let him go” as the arrest took place.

About two dozen officers escorted another man in handcuffs away from the Hill, while music blaring from the convoy’s makeshift sound stage played “The Final Countdown.”

As a car carrying one arrested person began to drive away, with a circle of police surrounding it, several people began shouting “Freedom!”

—Mia Rabson, Laura Osman, Erika Ibrahim and Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

