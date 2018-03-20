Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

A demonstrator at a work site of Burnaby’s Trans Mountain terminals. (The Canadian Press)

Three police officers were hurt while making arrests Monday evening at demonstrations against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline in Burnaby.

One officer suffered a head injury after being kicked, another suffered a knee injury, and a third hurt a hand.

The four arrests between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. were in addition to 15 made earlier in the day.

At least 28 demonstrators were arrested at the site over the weekend after they zip-tied themselves to a gate.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge issued an order preventing protesters from being within five metres of two works sites at Burnaby’s Trans Mountain terminals.

The injunction is indefinite, allowing the pipeline operator to continue work that was approved by the federal government to twin the existing pipeline.

The Canadian Press