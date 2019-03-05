File photo (Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Police probe another violent incident in Kamloops

A violent home invasion took place on Friday night

  • Mar. 5, 2019 8:26 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops this Week

One man was taken to hospital following a violent home invasion Friday in North Kamloops, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 100-block of Yew Street at about 8:30 p.m. after four men forced their way into the house using bear spray and a baton, RCMP Staff Sgt. Michael Grondin said in a press release.

“One male victim suffered non-lie-threatening injuries requiring transport to a local medical facility,” he said.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent criminal activity dating back to January.

Grondin asked anyone with information about the home invasion to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

