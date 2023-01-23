Police provide update on snowmobile trailer explosion investigation

Revelstoke RCMP determined that four snowmobiles were destroyed in the explosion

The cargo trailer up in flames on Jan. 22 in Revelstoke. (Facebook)

The Revelstoke RCMP have provided an update to their investigation into the trailer explosion which occurred in Revelstoke last night (Jan. 22).

Sgt. Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP has so far concluded that there is “nothing suspicious” to indicate that any criminal activity was involved in the incident, and that the explosion emanated from inside of the trailer.

Police determined that a cargo trailer and four snowmobiles were destroyed in the explosion which occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 22 near the 1900 block of Laforme Blvd. in Revelstoke.

Dodds added that there were no injuries to anyone in the vicinity. Minor damage was sustained by two nearby vehicles and an adjacent building.

The RCMP said that the blast continues to be investigated alongside the Office of the Fire Commissioner to determine the cause.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255, Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-TIPS (8477) or on-line at bccrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: No injuries after snowmobile trailer explosion rocks Revelstoke

READ MORE: Brass Camel to perform debut album at Traverse

Revelstoke