Police release name of murder victim near Merritt

The body of Dennis Michael Walters was discovered Tuesday near Nicola Lake

Police are investigating a Merritt area death as a homicide, and have identified the victim as Dennis Michael Walters, 51, of Merritt.

RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit is in charge of the case and is seeking the public’s help.

“We are releasing Dennis’ identity in order to help move the investigation forward,” stated Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.” We are hopeful that in doing so, we can help timeline the events leading up to his death. We are asking anyone who has knowledge of Dennis’ whereabouts on Monday Sept. 13 until the discovery of his body on Tuesday Sept. 14, 2021, or has any other information which may assist in the investigation, to call us.”

Police were called to a rural area near Nicola Lake at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, where Walters’ body was discovered and his death deemed suspicious.

Anyone with information about Dennis’ death is asked contact the SEC MCU tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

