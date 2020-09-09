Police request public’s help in locating men charged in Shuswap stabbing

Three men have been charged with attempted murder, one from Enderby and one from Edmonton at large

RCMP are looking for Terrance Alan Jones who is wanted for attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16, 2020 stabbing in Blind Bay. (RCMP photos)

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating two men charged in connection with a serious stabbing in Blind Bay.

Three men have been charged but only one is in custody.

The investigation began when a bleeding man showed up at the front door of a South Shuswap residence on Sunday, Aug. 16 looking for help.

When Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency medical personnel showed up at the Forest Drive home, they found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police said they believe the assault was carried out at a nearby car wash, and the incident was targeted.

RCMP continue to search for 36-year-old Alexander Vittal Boucher of Enderby and 40-year-old Terrance Alan Jones of Edmonton, who are each wanted on outstanding warrants.

Read more: Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

Alexander Boucher is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. Boucher is described as a Caucasian man, five feet seven inches tall, approximately 195 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Terrance Jones is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and use of a firearm while committing an indictable offence. Jones is described as a Caucasian man, five feet 10 inches tall, approximately 160 lbs with brown eyes.

RCMP warn the public not to approach Boucher or Jones. If spotted in any community, police urge the public to call 911 immediately.

Thirty-three-year-old Jordy Kyle Moyan of Kelowna was arrested in Chase, B.C. with the assistance of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. He is charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Boucher or Jones is urged to contact their local police or the Salmon Arm General Investigation Section (GIS) at 250-832-6044. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

