Police respond after bear spray used in altercation at Shuswap 7-Eleven

RCMP were called to assist paramedics after bear spray was used in an altercation at the Sicamous 7-Eleven on June 13, 2020. (File photo)

Police responded to a physical altercation in which a Sicamous man was bear sprayed on June 13.

The conflict took place in the parking lot of the Sicamous 7-Eleven.

According to Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP, officers were called to assist a BC Ambulance crew at the 7-Eleven after the man was bear sprayed. Investigating officers determined that a 23-year-old Sicamous man was sprayed with bear repellent during an altercation with a 25-year-old man from the Enderby area.

McNeil said neither man denied that a fight took place before the bear spray was deployed, but the men provided different stories about the circumstances of the event.

Police seized the bear spray and released both men without charges; neither of them suffered significant injuries. The incident took place in the parking lot of the business; the convenience store was not damaged and no bear spray was deployed inside.

