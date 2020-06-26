(The Associated Press)

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

Scottish police say the individual shot by armed police during an incident in Glasgow has died and that six other people including a police officer are in a hospital being treated for injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that the wounded officer was in “a critical but stable condition” on Friday afternoon.

He also said that police are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street and are urging people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,”Johnson added.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

Images on social media appeared to show armed officers entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

A traffic information bulletin issued by the Glasgow City Council said a number of roads in the city centre were closed.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
UPDATE: First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms
Next story
Supreme Court sides with Uber Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Just Posted

City not diving in to street closures

Businesses will be encouraged to try sidewalk patios and parklets

Local governments award CBT Community Initiatives grants

Part of the program evaluation is community input

COVID-19: Okanagan medical labs to reopen by appointment

Valley Medical Laboratories has 14 Okanagan locations and will open July 2 with COVID-19 changes

Revelstoke man suing the city and RCMP for $1M

In May of 2018 Michael Kary was arrested in the Save-On-Foods parking lot

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in Okanagan

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

Summerland resident marks 105th birthday

Ellie Pattison, a resident of Summerland Seniors Village, celebrated her birthday on June 24

EDITORIAL: Celebrating Canada despite COVID-19

Canada Day is not just about getting together for a flag-raising ceremony

Vehicle crashes into tree in Shuswap, bursts into flames

Driver reported to have fled scene of crash near Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

Most Read