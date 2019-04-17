Police search for erratic Kelowna driver who hit side of children’s bus

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver

The Kelowna RCMP is in need of the public’s assistance in finding an erratic driver whose pickup truck swiped the side of a bus carrying children.

On April 16, at 3:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to an erratic driver in a pickup truck driving eastbound in the westbound lane of Springfield Road near Gerstmar Road. The pickup truck side-swiped a bus transporting kids to an after-school facility and hit another vehicle on the street causing property damage. Police are hoping to locate the pickup truck and are requesting the assistance of the public, according to the RCMP in a news release.

The pickup truck is described as an older Chevrolet pick up truck, single cab, box style, brown/grey in colour, two-tone front quarter panel and door. The truck is believed to have sustained damage to its driver side as a result of these collisions, the release said.

“We’re fortunate that no one was injured in these collisions but the outcome could have been much worse. We need to locate this pickup truck and follow up with the driver.” says Cpl. Meghan Foster, of the Kelowna RCMP. “We’re looking for a pickup truck matching this description specifically with damage to its driver side.”

Anyone with any information can also contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

