Police search for Escalade after shots fired in Kamloops

Gunshots rang out near Thompson Rivers University on Monday

Police in Kamloops are looking for two vehicles that may have been involved in a shooting incident, Monday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Jodi Shelkie RCMP received a report that a suspect in a vehicle had shot a firearm at someone in another vehicle near the intersection of McGill Road and Summit Drive.

RELATED: Shots fired in Kamloops

Now, officers are looking for a black pick-up Escalade with an Alberta license plate as well as the victim’s vehicle that may have one or more windows shot out; as both vehicles fled the scene immediately after the gunfire was heard.

According to witnesses there appeared to be two people in the vehicle, both wearing bandanas over their faces.

“Officers immediately attended the area and flooded egress routes in an attempt to locate one or both of the vehicles involved,” stated Shelkie.

Police are continuing to investigate as there are no known injuries at this time and neither the suspect or the victim vehicle have been located.

RELATED: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone who saw the initial incident on McGill and Summit, saw either the suspect or victim vehicle or who has any information about this incident to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000.

