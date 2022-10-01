Police are searching for missing teen Leah Gabriella Pahlke, who was last seen in Vernon on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Police search for missing teen last seen in the North Okanagan

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leah Pahlke is urged to contact their local RCMP

Police are appealing to the public for help locating a missing teen.

Leah Gabriella Pahlke, 16, was last seen in Vernon on Monday, Sept. 26.

“Efforts to locate Leah have so far been unsuccessful and police are reaching out to the public for their assistance in finding her,” the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a media release Saturday morning.

Pahlke is described as being 5’4” and weighing 160 pounds with dyed red hair (naturally brown) and brown eyes.

It’s the second time police have searched for Pahlke in four months. In June, police said she was missing from her Alberta home and believed to be in B.C. She was located safe and well in Vernon on June 15.

Anyone who has seen Leah Pahlke or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

