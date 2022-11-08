Police searching for missing Vernon teen

Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6

Police are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Tatianna Lynne Stephenson, who was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police in Vernon are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on the evening of Nov. 6.

Stephenson is described as standing five-foot-four and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stephenson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Four people ejected in Highway 3 crash near Princeton and dog killed

READ MORE: Sketch of alleged attempted Vernon child abduction suspect released

Brendan Shykora

missing personVernon