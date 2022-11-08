Police are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Tatianna Lynne Stephenson, who was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Tatianna Lynne Stephenson, who was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Police searching for missing Vernon teen

Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6

Police in Vernon are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on the evening of Nov. 6.

Stephenson is described as standing five-foot-four and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Stephenson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Four people ejected in Highway 3 crash near Princeton and dog killed

READ MORE: Sketch of alleged attempted Vernon child abduction suspect released

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

missing personVernon

Previous story
Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre looking for volunteers to help in literacy program
Next story
Insufficient maintenance contributed to fatal sinking of B.C.’s Arctic Fox II: report

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Grizzlies in action against the Sicamous Eagles last season. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Grizzlies look to snap cold streak tonight against division rivals

Okanagan College Revelstoke is seeking volunteers for their volunteer adult literacy tutoring program. (Contributed by OK College)
Okanagan College Revelstoke Centre looking for volunteers to help in literacy program

Greg Hill in the Spearhead Traverse during the filming of Unfinished Business. (Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival)
Revelstoke skier presenting world premiere of new film at Vancouver festival

The Dark Horse Invitational (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Mountain biking gaining traction at Revelstoke Mountain Resort following another successful season