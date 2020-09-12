Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

Police are calling on the public to help locate a Saanich family that was set to return to Vancouver Island on Sept. 4 after travelling but has yet to be heard from.

On Saturday (Sept. 12) the Saanich Police Department issued an alert about a family of four whose whereabouts are unknown. According to police, Bradley Michael Cook, 42, Melissa Renee Trost, 40, and their two young children, ages 4 and 2, are believed to be travelling somewhere in B.C. or Alberta. They’d planned to return to Victoria on Sept. 4 but have not been seen.

Saanich police said the family may be towing a trailer and camping somewhere in eastern B.C. or in Alberta. Anyone who sees the family or their vehicle – a 2018 Dodge Ram with an Alberta license plate that reads CCX 1573 – is asked to contact their local police department.

Police noted that Cook and Trost also own a 2017 Nissan Murano which also has an Alberta license plate that reads BZP 9388.

READ ALSO: MISSING: VicPD continue search for high-risk missing 18-year-old

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

AlbertaBritish Columbiamissing personSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, Melissa Renee Trost and their two young children. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Saanich police are calling on the public to help locate a missing family of four – Bradley Michael Cook, Melissa Renee Trost and their two young children seen in this photo. (Photo via the Saanich Police Department)

Previous story
52 supportive homes proposed on Westbank First Nation land

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

Taxman will seek COVID assistance clawback in 2021

Government can’t afford to ignore tax on CERB and other assistance payments

Grizzlies to play Sicamous and Golden in first round of KIJHL’s return to ice

The league has been separated into cohorts in order to abide by COVID-19 restrictions

Prescribed burn in Mt. Revelstoke National Park ignited today

Smoke will be visible from the city and the Trans Canada Highway

City awards contract for slope stabilization project in Revelstoke

There will be a detour on 3rd St. West for a few weeks this fall

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Police searching for Vancouver Island family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Saanich family of four didn’t return on Sept. 4 as planned

52 supportive homes proposed on Westbank First Nation land

A virtual information session on the BC Housing project is scheduled for Oct. 1

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

Christie Mountain wildfire deemed under control

The wildfire is no longer considered a fire of note

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Walk the Wharf in Salmon Arm lights path to suicide prevention

Peaceful evening at Marine Peace Park wharf fights isolation and powerlessness

Convicted child sex offender on parole lives near Princeton school

RCMP not notified when offender moved to community

Most Read